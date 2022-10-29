The U.S. Department of Labor has charged a Lebanon home health care firm with pressuring workers to kick back wages it was required to pay them for working overtime.

The department filed the complaint last Friday against Your Comfort Zone LLC and its president and director, Rosalind Godfrey, in U.S. District Court. The agency also accused Godfrey of impeding ongoing investigations by altering timesheets, asking workers not to talk to DOL investigators and trying to confront a former worker at her new worksite

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

