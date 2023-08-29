The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making it easier for producers hard-hit by July’s flooding to access disaster assistance by waiving some rules for certain relief programs.

Many New Hampshire farmers, particularly in the Monadnock Region, experienced crop loss and soil damage following the extreme weather, hurting their operation’s bottom line. The USDA is granting producers in flood-impacted counties across the Northeast more flexibility with their applications for aid.

