An employee at the UPS Northeast Logistics Center in Londonderry claims to have been fired after submitting complaints to the company.

A quality insurance auditor at the United Parcel Service facility in Londonderry says she was repeatedly sexually harassed by seven co-workers, and was fired for reporting it to authorities, according to a case that was moved to federal court last week.

In a complaint filed with the N.H. Human Rights Commission, Paula Gambeski says the incidents began shortly after she was promoted in 2015. She says they ranged from texted penises, being asked to expose her breasts, sexual propositions, physically grabbing her behind and shoving.

