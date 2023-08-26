CLAREMONT — To adapt to a teacher shortage this year, Bluff Elementary School will have two multi-grade classes and larger class sizes than usual.

The Claremont school has been unable to fill third- and fifth-grade teacher positions since it began advertising for them in April, Principal Christine Baker said. The school has received some applications and conducted some interviews, but the best applicants have options.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

