LEBANON — Area food pantries are reporting increases in the number of people accessing their services due to the expiration of pandemic-era assistance programs. SNAP benefits decreased, people lost Medicaid coverage, child tax credits expired and rental assistance programs ended. Coupled with last year’s high inflation and brutal winter energy bills, more people have started to turn to food pantries.

“It’s the first place where you can bend your budget,” said Angela Zhang, LISTEN Community Services’ program services director. While people cannot pay less in rent, they can decrease what they spend on food and use food pantries to supplement nutritional needs. “Food is often the quickest form of assistance that people can access. The barriers for getting financial assistance for housing and utilities are going to be much higher, much more paperwork.”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

