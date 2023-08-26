Delilah Templeton, 5, middle, hands a cup of lemonade to Steve Hinkley, of Claremont, as Ashton White, 8, right, prepares a cup for Hinkley’s wife Ellen in Claremont on Tuesday during a lemonade stand fundraiser for the Hawaiian Red Cross in the aftermath of the deadly wildfires that destroyed the town of Lahaina on Maui. Leah Couture, White’s mother, held the fundraiser outside her home childcare business at the encouragement of her neighbor Janette Coombs.
CLAREMONT — Recovery efforts continue in Lahaina, the town on the Hawaiian island of Maui that has been devastated by wildfires that began two weeks ago. Across the Pacific Ocean and then some, Upper Valley residents are trying to pull their weight.
On Tuesday, the kids at Couture’s Corner Childcare in Claremont hosted a lemonade stand to raise money for the Hawaiian Red Cross. The Barn Cafe on the city’s Main Street has been donating 20 percent of the proceeds from their Hawaiian sandwich to the same organization.
“There was something we could do to help,” said Raphael Rivera, who works at the cafe. “So why not do it?”
But far-flung thoughts hit closer to home for Hartland resident Leah Gartner.
Gartner’s mother and stepmother are the co-owners of Cheeseburger in Paradise, a restaurant in Lahaina that they co-founded in 1989. Gartner, 51, lived in Maui herself as a teenager and young adult. Her family and the employees of the restaurant were safe through the fires, but the restaurant burned down, and so did a brewery they owned.
On Tuesday, she returned to the Upper Valley after having spent a few days in Maui aiding in recovery work there. As of Thursday, the death toll from the fires was at 115, and the fires on the island had burned over 2,000 acres, according to a news release from the County of Maui.
“Any staff that were still on the island, we had a meal together and distributed paychecks,” Gartner said of her most recent time in Maui. “We listened and cried together. Many people will leave the island now, and [the] staff were saying goodbye to each other.”
She emphasized that another story is unfolding alongside the more immediate damage of the wildfires, she said. The impact of the disaster looms over the rest of Maui, of which Lahaina is only a portion.
There, the island’s economic development board states that money from tourism brings in 80 percent of its annual revenue.
“There’s this balancing act between the respect and the mourning and the grieving, for all the lives lost in Lahaina and homes and businesses and schools — and lives first and foremost — and then there are the 166,000 people that live on Maui,” Gartner said. “This could be devastating for the entire island.”
Gartner started a GoFundMe, all proceeds of which will go to employees of her family’s businesses who lost their homes and incomes due to the fires, she said. The fundraiser can be found at the following link: tinyurl.com/yeys3bms.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
