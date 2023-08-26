Lemonade

Delilah Templeton, 5, middle, hands a cup of lemonade to Steve Hinkley, of Claremont, as Ashton White, 8, right, prepares a cup for Hinkley’s wife Ellen in Claremont on Tuesday during a lemonade stand fundraiser for the Hawaiian Red Cross in the aftermath of the deadly wildfires that destroyed the town of Lahaina on Maui. Leah Couture, White’s mother, held the fundraiser outside her home childcare business at the encouragement of her neighbor Janette Coombs.

 James M. Patterson / Valley News of Lebanon

CLAREMONT — Recovery efforts continue in Lahaina, the town on the Hawaiian island of Maui that has been devastated by wildfires that began two weeks ago. Across the Pacific Ocean and then some, Upper Valley residents are trying to pull their weight.

On Tuesday, the kids at Couture’s Corner Childcare in Claremont hosted a lemonade stand to raise money for the Hawaiian Red Cross. The Barn Cafe on the city’s Main Street has been donating 20 percent of the proceeds from their Hawaiian sandwich to the same organization.

