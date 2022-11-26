20221126-NWS-GSNC Recount

Debra Altschiller, the Democratic candidate who appears to have beaten Republican candidate Lou Gargiulo in the District 24 race for N.H. Senate, watches Tuesday, Nov. 22, as workers review ballots from Hampton as part of a recount in the race.

 Steven Porter / Granite State News Collaborative

CONCORD — As workers publicly recounted votes Tuesday from the Nov. 8 election for District 24 of the N.H. Senate, they showed one ballot at a time, and observers responded over and over again with a single word: “challenge.”

The observers weren’t challenging each and every ballot, but they seemed to be raising a challenge every time they spotted an absentee ballot.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. Steven Porter is the founding editor of Granite Memo, a website and newsletter that covers New Hampshire politics. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

