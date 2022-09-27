Unitil customers can expect a significant rate increase in December, if the utility’s Friday request is granted.

Unitil requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, which would take effect on Dec. 1 and last for eight months. That’s a 160 percent increase from the current rate of 10 cents. A typical household can expect its bill to increase 75 to 78 percent, or $85 to $100 depending on energy use.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

