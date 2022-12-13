Downtown Plymouth

Like other parts of rural America, some towns surrounding Plymouth, N.H., saw an increase in population during the pandemic.

 Sarah Gibson / N.H. Public Radio

DURHAM — Rural America grew for the first time in a decade last year, according to new research from the University of New Hampshire’s Carsey School, prompted by migration during the COVID-19 pandemic. And for the first time in 50 years, population growth in rural America exceeded growth in cities.

In a study of U.S Census estimates, researchers at the University of New Hampshire found that between April 2020 and July 2021, non-metropolitan counties in the U.S. gained population. This was in spite of a dramatic increase in deaths due to COVID-19, as well as a continued trend of declining birth rates in rural areas.

