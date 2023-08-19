DURHAM — Georgianna Fischer, then a high school senior, wrote a December 2019 letter to the editor to her hometown newspaper in Montana, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, calling for environmental action in response to climate change.

“We have a problem: The weather outside feels like late March. It saddens me to look outside and see brown grass underneath dirty, melting snow,” she wrote. “This is not what a Montana winter should look like. Climate change is a dire issue in our present time, and it’s not just making the winters warmer. It’s creating bigger storms and longer droughts, [rising] sea levels, forcing animals to migrate north, and spreading diseases.”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.