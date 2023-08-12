The George Floyd protests in 2020 sparked more than just an outcry of racial inequality in the United States — it also made business leaders take notice of the apparent disparities in New Hampshire.

One such company, Appledore Marine Engineering in Portsmouth, saw what was happening and made a call to the University of New Hampshire. That one simple phone call would soon set higher education teachers and faculty on a course to enhance STEM education for middle and high-school students from all ethnic, cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds in New England.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.