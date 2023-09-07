UNH President James Dean Jr. will retire at the end of the school year and it’s possible the job will change when he goes.

Dean will have been president of the state’s flagship state college for six years by the time he retires at the end of June 2024 in addition to serving two years as interim chancellor of the state’s university system, which includes Plymouth State and Keene State universities as well as UNH-Manchester and Granite State College. The two positions were combined “on an interim basis” after Chancellor Todd Leach left in June 2021.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

