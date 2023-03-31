UNH trans rally

More than 100 students and faculty gathered outside the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law in Concord on Wednesday to protest what they said was anti-trans messaging from two student groups and an insufficient response from administrators.

 Paul Cuno-Booth / N.H. Public Radio

Students at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law walked out of class Wednesday, protesting what they called the administration’s failure to act on complaints about two campus groups they say are spreading anti-trans hate.

The afternoon rally outside the law school drew more than 100 faculty and students, many holding signs and chanting “UNH! Stand against hate!”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

