The University of New Hampshire’s Carsey School of Public Policy has launched a new toolkit, “Local Civic Health: A Guide to Building Community and Bridging Divides.”

The guide serves as a follow-up to its 2020 N.H. Civic Health Index, which examined civic health at the state level. However, the toolkit aims to help communities gauge civic health at the local level and provide tools and resources to help take action to strengthen it.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.