20221217-NWS-GSNC Merrimack

Merrimack Station billows steam while producing electricity with coal on the morning of Dec. 18, 2019, with temperatures in the upper 20s.

 Annie Ropeik / N.H. Public Radio

Merrimack Station in Bow, built in the 1960s, is the last coal-fired plant in New England. The plant has a long history of serving the energy needs of New Hampshire residents. But in recent years the plant has come under fire by anti-coal groups who have called for its closure, citing health and environmental concerns, and the plant’s capacity has been reduced from 70 to 90 percent capacity in years past to only 10 percent today. While Merrimack Station secured a three-year contract with the regional grid operator ISO-New England last February, utility advocates and anti-coal activists believe it is only a matter of time before coal-fired plants like Merrimack Station will transition to other forms of energy.

To understand Merrimack Station’s longevity as a coal-burning plant it is helpful to look at how power stations interact with regional grid operators like ISO-New England.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.