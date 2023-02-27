Vermont Ukraine

A dinner of borst, knish and salad are served for dinner at Leif LaWhite and Donna Steinberg’s home in North Thetford, Vt.

 Jennifer Hauck / Valley News

NORTH THETFORD — Three weeks ago, the Uladovskyi family landed in the United States among skyscrapers, their wheels touching down at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

But flying from Poland, they were bound for the countryside.

Mize is a Report for America corps member.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.