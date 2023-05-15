MANCHESTER — Manchester Police are “extremely concerned” about a shooting Saturday that left four adults wounded — two women and two men, all in their 20s — and a neighborhood on edge.

“We are extremely concerned — the community should be concerned this is going on,” said Lt. Matthew Barter during a late-night news briefing at police headquarters hours after the May 13 shooting.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

