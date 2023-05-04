Earlier this week, the state unveiled the latest in its series of historical highway markers, summarizing the life of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, known as “The Rebel Girl,” on a green metal sign in Concord.

Gurley Flynn, born in Concord in 1890, was a prominent labor leader and suffragette in the early 20th century. She went on to help found the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and later became an avowed communist. She died in the Soviet Union in 1964.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

