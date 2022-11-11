20221110-LOC-Santonastaso

N.H. Rep. Matthew Santonastaso, R-Rindge, campaigns outside the polls in Jaffrey on Tuesday.

 Ashley Saari / Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

Republicans made a clean sweep of the Cheshire 18 and Hillsborough 32 N.H. House districts Tuesday at the polls. Among those re-elected were Cheshire 18’s Matthew Santonastaso and Hillsborough 32’s Diane Kelley, who were two of 13 members of the House who voted for New Hampshire to secede from the United States.

Numbers were close in Cheshire 18, which includes Dublin, Jaffrey and Rindge, where Santonastaso and fellow Rindge Republican incumbent Jim Qualey carried the day. Democratic challengers John McCarthy of Jaffrey and Jeff Dickler of Rindge made a strong showing, with McCarthy trailing Santonastaso by only about 100 votes, but strong Republican turnout in New Ipswich particularly favored the incumbents.

