MANCHESTER — A racist “homecoming proposal” posted by a Trinity High School senior on social media has stirred outrage, especially among the school’s and city’s Black community, according to Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester.
The post showed a photo of a Trinity student holding a sign that reads: “If I was black I’d be picking cotton. But I’m white so I’m picking you.”
Tshiela took a screenshot of the posting from the student’s social media account before it was deleted and reposted it on the BLM Manchester Instagram page. The student is a member of the high school’s football team, she said.
“I was disappointed, but not surprised because I have friends that went to this school, and I’m also a graduate of a school in Manchester and we’ve seen things like this happen before, so it’s not the first time,” Tshiela said. “I was very disgusted but also very hurt for the Black students who go there because I know what it feels like to have things like this happen. It feels like you don’t have a voice.”
Tshiela said the sister of her roommate, who attends Trinity, told her of the post. She said the school’s Black students are afraid to speak out publicly. However, she said her roommate’s sister told her, “All the Black kids are mad.”
She said BLM Manchester wants to express “our support for the Black community that has been affected by the posting, especially the students at Trinity. This is disgusting and appropriate action needs to be taken.”
Manchester Ink Link reached out to the school for comment, but did not get a response. Trinity President Nathan Stanton apologized Thursday night to all affected by the post.
“We received a report this afternoon that one of our students made an extremely inappropriate post on social media,” the statement reads. “Student disciplinary action is confidential, but I can assure you that swift, appropriate action has been taken as this type of behavior does not reflect the teachings of the Catholic Church or the Mission of Trinity High School.”
Tshiela noted that the statement does not mention racism.
Tshiela said when she first saw the “homecoming proposal” she thought it was a hoax because when she searched the phrase, she saw that other students across the country have done the same thing. A Sarasota, Fla., student in 2018 used the same phrase in a prom proposal.
“What that says is this was a very intentional act because he found it and it raised questions in news articles and he still decided to use it,” she said.
On Friday, the leadership of the Manchester Mayor’s Multicultural Advisory Council’s Leadership Team, which includes Tshiela, issued a joint statement.
“This deplorable action undermines our vision and our effort to make our city a more welcoming and vibrant community for all,” the statement reads. It also calls on the leadership at Trinity High School, the N.H. Archdiocese and others to ensure Manchester students’ safety and well-being.
The YWCA of Manchester also made a public statement regarding the “horribly racist photo,” which also calls on local and statewide leadership to “publicly condemn this racist and harmful action – not to ignore it.”
“The statement and sentiment expressed in the photo are reprehensible and make light of the real struggle and challenge that Black Americans have navigated for centuries,” reads the statement by YWCA of Manchester. “These attitudes and ideals are not simply ‘kids being kids’ — they are harmful and trauma-inducing to the Black community, especially Black students.”
The organization also welcomes anyone to come and talk “about the public health crisis that is racism, and how we can work collectively to stunt its reach.”
Tshiela said she has heard from other students and alumni of the Catholic high school that this isn’t the first time something like this has happened at the school.
One year, she said, a teacher called a Black student a monkey. On BLM Manchester’s Instagram account, user “moss.dummy” wrote that when they went to the adjacent Catholic middle school, where Stanton was the principal, a Black student in their class was “forced to chemically straighten her hair because her braids were not deemed acceptable per the dress code. The diocese has been like this and turning blind eyes to racism.”
Trinity students tried to form a Black students union or multi-cultural social club in the past year but were denied, according to Tshiela, because “the school claimed it wasn’t inclusive enough. Anybody could join but the school denied it.”
Tshiela said that should be noted because “the Black students expressed the need for a safe place at that school and they’ve been denied.”
