MANCHESTER — A racist “homecoming proposal” posted by a Trinity High School senior on social media has stirred outrage, especially among the school’s and city’s Black community, according to Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester.

She said the Black community is outraged after the student posted a photo of himself with a girl, who is not a Trinity student, holding a sign that said: “If I was black I’d be picking cotton. But I’m white so I’m picking you.”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

