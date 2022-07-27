Jurors heard opening statements Tuesday in the trial of a commercial truck driver accused of negligent homicide for his role in a 2019 crash in the North Country town of Randolph that killed seven motorcyclists.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is accused of colliding with members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, which is made up of Marine Corps members and their families, while operating a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 that was towing a 40-foot empty car carrier. Zhukovskyy admitted to police that he had consumed heroin and cocaine the morning of the crash, approximately 11 hours earlier, and stated that he was reaching for a drink in the cab of his truck when he collided with the bikers.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

