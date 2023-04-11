A trial centered on claims made by 17 school districts that the state is failing to meet its obligation to provide an adequate education is now underway in Rockingham County Superior Court.
At issue in the case is whether what the state of New Hampshire pays for educational adequacy — now about $3,800 per student — is enough.
The Con-Val school district, which first brought this case in 2019, spends nearly $11,000 per student.
Michael Tierney, the lawyer representing the plaintiff districts, said the suit aims to spell out the true cost of state requirements.
“Costing components of an adequate education is a matter of fact law, and we are going to be having the court determine that,” Tierney said.
In court filings, the state argues lawmakers define adequacy and discretion over how to fund it.
This lawsuit has already withstood several efforts by the state to have it dismissed.
A separate suit challenging the use of varied local tax rates to fund public education is slated for trial this fall.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.