CONCORD — Trinity Christian School in Concord is among the dozens of private Christian schools receiving funding from the education freedom accounts program.

Families participating in the state’s new voucher-like school choice program spent the bulk of their state aid at Amazon.com and at local private schools. According to data recently released by the N.H. Department of Education, participants spent a total of about $805,000 at Amazon.com and approximately $2.76 million at private schools last year.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

