Towns, schools and non-profits should find it even easier to cut their power bill by putting up solar panels or installing batteries, thanks to a dry-sounding provision deep within the complexity of the huge Inflation Reduction Act.

Known as direct payment, it provides an easy way for institutions to get a rebate of 30 percent of the price of installing solar panels since they can’t benefit from the existing 30 percent tax break because they don’t pay taxes.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

