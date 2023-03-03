It’s been three years since New Hampshire officials announced the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

While the virus hasn’t gone away, the pandemic now looks starkly different than it did in March 2020 — when the governor declared a state of emergency, schools and businesses shuttered in-person operations, and many residents were urged to stay at home to try to stop the spread.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

