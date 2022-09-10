Republicans have a three-way race in the primary for the Cheshire District 13 state House of Representatives seat that represents Dublin and Jaffrey.

The winner of the Sept. 13 primary between Rita Mattson of Dublin, Donald Primrose of Dublin and Christopher Mazerall of Jaffrey will face incumbent Democratic state Rep. Richard Ames, who is unopposed in the primary, in the Nov. 8 general election.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

