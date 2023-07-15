Pete's Stand in Walpole

A flooded field at Pete’s Stand in Walpole earlier this week.

 Tom Hasselman

This week’s flooding left some New Hampshire farms looking more like lakes than agricultural land.

“One of my fields was under eight feet of water,” said John Janiszyn, owner of Pete’s Stand in Walpole. “My son and my wife went canoeing on one of our fields.”

