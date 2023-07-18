Lisa Plaisted remembers her son David as smart, athletic and generous to a fault. He liked to draw and work with his hands.

David, a 28-year-old from New Ipswich, had long struggled with substance use, his mother said. But he had gone to treatment and was several years into recovery, living with his girlfriend and working in construction. Lisa Plaisted said it was the happiest she’d seen him. So it came as a shock when he died of an overdose in early 2021.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

