The Arctic blast coming through the region on Friday and Saturday may not produce record cold but temperatures will fall far below zero and, combined with high winds, will be very dangerous.

In what is becoming a more common winter occurrence, air masses that normally stay over the Arctic Circle have moved south because of changes in upper-level winds, including the jet stream over North America that often acts as a barrier. Record cold has swept the Upper Midwest this week with air temperatures as low as 62 degrees-below-zero being recorded, and record cold is being felt as far south as Texas.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

