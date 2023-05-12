Some of the government’s biggest pandemic protections ended months or longer ago. Those include the December 2021 termination of temporary changes to the child tax credit and February’s end of increased food stamp assistance, protections that experts said led to a drop in child poverty. Before that, the government eliminated expanded unemployment benefits, and in March, the states, including New Hampshire, began disenrolling people who no longer qualify for Medicaid, moving many of them onto other insurance options.

Thursday’s end of the federal public health emergency brought to a close more pandemic assistance that will impact hospitals and COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and treatment.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

