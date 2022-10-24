Climate change and the New Hampshire ski industry are in a perilous relationship. If things get worse in terms of how the climate affects the winters here, the worse things could get for the state’s ski resorts, according to a new climate assessment study out of the University of New Hampshire.

“As both minimum and maximum winter temperatures increase, outstanding questions include how much of this precipitation will fall as snow versus rain, and at what point in the future will most winter precipitation become predominantly rain? This will have a serious impact on the New Hampshire ski industry and other winter season recreational industries,” says the New Hampshire Climate Assessment 2021, a University of New Hampshire report released in June.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.