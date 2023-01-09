Artwork often conveys a message but the message from the show on display at the Forest Society headquarters in Concord isn’t one you really want to hear.
“They were shocked that they ate plastic, so much plastic,” said Sue Thoresen, whose husband Bob and grandson Jackson Swartzendruber created Buried in Trash.
Yes, she said, “ate.” Humanity has discarded so much plastic over the past century that tiny pieces called microplastic have infiltrated the entire food web, including the food people consume. It’s all part of an environmental disaster that we prefer to ignore but that Buried in Trash wants to highlight.
“My sense is, especially from the comments I got during the show, people have no idea. They thought if you put something in a recycling bin it automatically got recycled,” said Bob Thoresen. “Multiple people told me they had no idea what actually happened.”
Thoresen, a native of Claremont who now lives in Portsmouth, is a civic planner who became an artist with an emphasis on mixed-media works, often from found materials in the style of people like Robert Rauschenberg. “Before the pandemic, I did a Rauschenberg-style piece of trash from beaches of Sanabelle (Fla.),” he said.
Buried in Trash is 13 pieces of mixed-media hanging on the wall of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests’ main conference room (“the one thing I couldn’t control is the lighting,” lamented Thoresen). It is open to public viewing during business hours through the end of January — see forestsociety.org/event/art-exhibit-buried-trash for details.
The idea of building a show around plastic waste came after he saw a documentary about ocean microplastics called “Smog of the Sea.”
Working with the myriad of different types of plastic that end up polluting our world was interesting, he said, although there was no problem gathering material.
“We just collected it. It’s not hard to assemble a lot of plastic in your daily life,” he said.
Putting it together was another matter. For a piece called Red Hot Chili Peppers, a collection of red-painted bottles over four feet tall, Thoresen build a sort of frame and then tried to figure out how to keep the bottle together.
“We experimented with six different types of glue and found out that many of them did not hold the plastic together. We finally used hot glue that would keep them bonded together — but we couldn’t use it too hot because it would melt the bottles,” he said.
The show pulls no punches. One piece shows how 5 trillion plastic bags have been manufactured — about 600 bags for every single human being on the planet. Another asks the question “Is Plastic Recycling A Lie?” and answers it: “Pretty much.”
Thoresen worked on the show for two years, slowed by the pandemic. It was shown at the New Hampshire Art Association gallery in Portsmouth in November, and after leaving Concord will go to the Southeast Land Trust headquarters in Epping.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
