One path to owning a home is to rent an apartment and save money for the down payment on a single-family house. But renters along that path in New Hampshire are finding rocks and hard places, and they’re stuck.

According to Rob Dapice, executive director and CEO of N.H. Housing, New Hampshire renters are having a tough enough time affording current rents, making saving money especially difficult. And, even if they’re in a position financially to buy their first house, they find a hard place in a residential real estate market of rising prices, higher interest rates, and short supply.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

