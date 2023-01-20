State Sen. Jeb Bradley

State Sen. Jeb Bradley was chosen to lead the N.H. Senate after nearly 40 years in local, state and federal politics.

 Dan Tuohy / N.H. Public Radio

While the 2022 elections were full of surprises, one thing in New Hampshire felt inevitable: Jeb Bradley’s ascension to the presidency of the state Senate.

It followed a 40-year transit through New Hampshire politics for Bradley that includes service at every level of government, including Congress.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.