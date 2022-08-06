After decades of stagnant wages, New Hampshire workers are finally seeing their paychecks significantly increase, especially those at the lower end of the pay scale. The problem is that rising salaries means companies must charge more for their goods and services, which, in part, drives inflation that then eats away at workers’ increased buying power.

Much of that pay increase is due to the vast exodus of lower-ranking employees, female middle managers, mid-50 somethings who decided to retire early, and Baby Boomers. The time is ripe to find higher pay, greater flexibility and better perks from other employers. And with New Hampshire’s unemployment rate at 2.4 percent, employers are in a wage war.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

