Nashua community power

Community power programs are set to launch in 14 New Hampshire municipalities this spring. This week, Nashua became the first to bring its program online.

 Dan Tuohy / N.H. Public Radio

More than 8,000 people in Nashua have been enrolled in the city’s community power program, marking the launch of a new way to buy electricity in New Hampshire.

“This is the start of something,” said Doria Brown, energy manager for the city of Nashua. “It’s going to be an opportunity that’s going to create jobs in New Hampshire. And I think it’s really about energy, and energizing our communities to think about electricity and how we use it in a different, new and refreshing way.”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.