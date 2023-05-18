20220930-LOC-Darmouth Hitchcock Filer

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Last Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law House Bill 500, which allows clinicians to continue prescribing controlled drugs via telehealth.

LEBANON — Even as the COVID-19 emergency has ended, Dartmouth Health continues to see as many as 700 outpatients a day via telehealth, which became vital for maintaining access to care during the pandemic, according to the medical director of Dartmouth Health Connected Care.

That’s equivalent to about 12 percent of daily outpatient visits across the DH system and about 17 percent at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, Dr. Kevin Curtis, the Connected Care medical director, said in a recent interview.

