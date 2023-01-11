CONCORD — A recent federal rule change will expand access to abortion care by allowing pharmacies, no longer just clinics, to dispense abortion pills, which can be used to terminate a pregnancy up to 11 weeks. But it’s local providers who may give even greater access with the introduction of telehealth appointments.

This summer, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England began offering patients seeking to terminate a pregnancy with medication, rather than a surgical procedure, the option of consulting with a provider via telehealth. If a provider deems medication abortion safe for the patient, the clinic will send the medication by mail. Previously, patients had to physically visit a clinic to get it.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.