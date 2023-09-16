I’m a high school economics teacher. Every year, I watch as sophomores, juniors and seniors stress out over the SATs, end-of-year exams and the financial burden of college. And no wonder: New Hampshire college graduates have the highest debt load in the country. In 2020, the average was over $39,000, and 70 percent of all graduates held debt.

This financial hill at the start of people’s working lives isn’t likely to change soon. Even federal student loan forgiveness measures are just a Band-Aid on what is really a longstanding challenge of outrageous college inflation. This is why I regularly show my students how to turn today’s after-school jobs into long-term financial success.

Alex Ward has taught high school economics in the Seacoast region since 2013. He has been a licensed Series 6 and Series 65 financial advisor. Ward lives in Nottingham.

