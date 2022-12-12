The president of one of New Hampshire’s teachers’ unions is suing the state’s top education official, alleging that the Department of Education is unlawfully using money earmarked for public schools to pay for a voucher-like school choice program.

The lawsuit takes aim at the Education Freedom Accounts, a program that sends state aid to low and moderate-income families to pay for non-public school options, including parochial schools and home education. The program’s funding comes from the state’s Education Trust Fund, which is supported through taxes and lottery ticket sales.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

