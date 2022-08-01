20220801-NWS-Kalmar Nyckel

The Kalmar Nyckel is one of three tall ships scheduled to appear at Sail Portsmouth’s Parade of Sail on Thursday, Aug. 11. It is a full-rigged replica of the vessel that brought the first Swedish colonists to America in 1638.

PORTSMOUTH — Sail Portsmouth returns to the city Aug. 11-16, bringing tall ships to the city for the first time since 2019. The festival was cancelled for the past two years due to COVID-19, but is making a comeback this summer with three historic tall ships to tour and sail.

Sail Portsmouth, formerly known as the Piscataqua Maritime Commission, has been around for 25 years and is dedicated to educating young people about sailing and giving them life-changing opportunities through its Sea Challenge Program, which is largely funded by proceeds from the Sail Portsmouth festival.

