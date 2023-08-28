Support for affordable housing is on the rise across the state, according to a new survey by Saint Anselm College. The survey results show that nearly four out of five New Hampshire adults surveyed think their communities need more affordable housing.

Max Latona, executive director of the Center for Ethics in Society, which ran the survey, said one of the most striking statistics was that 58 percent of people said their neighborhood needed more affordable housing.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.