Rep. Annie Kuster held a listening session with advocates and officials on Tuesday ahead of the deadline to reauthorize the farm bill.

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, federal officials and other farm policy leaders held a listening session Tuesday in Hanover to discuss the 2023 Farm Bill.

Congress reauthorizes the legislation every five years, and the 2018 bill expires at the end of September. It generally encompasses a diverse range of government programs like agricultural aid, food stamps and rural development.

