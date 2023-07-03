It was a simple idea: a bill requiring the National Eating Disorders Association helpline to be added to New Hampshire student identification cards.

But in the months since House Bill 35 was introduced to lawmakers in January, the national organization that runs that hotline has faced major turmoil. In May, it announced it would be shutting down the human-run helpline and transitioning to a computer-operated chatbot named Tessa. Later that month, it temporarily suspended the chatbot as well, saying that some of the information given was “harmful” to users.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental illness, there are a few places that can help. Dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or visit 988lifeline.org. New Hampshire also offers help via phone, text, and chat 24 hours a day through its Rapid Response Access Point. A 988 operator can connect you or call or text 833-710-6477. To chat, visit nh988.com. NAMI New Hampshire can connect you and your family with resources. Dial 1-800-242-6264 or visit naminh.org.

For information or help with an eating disorder, contact the National Alliance for Eating Disorders at 866-662-1235, from 9 a.m. 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.