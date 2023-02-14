CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu will present his proposed state budget to lawmakers Tuesday.

And while he has signaled his plan will include core budgetary concerns like tax cuts and changes to state to educational funding systems, Sununu’s budget proposal is also expected to address other major issues facing the state: housing and homelessness, mental health, substance abuse, and high energy costs.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.