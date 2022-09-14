As voters headed into the polls Tuesday, Gov. Chris Sununu said he would be open to moving up the state’s primary, among the latest in the country. But the governor has vetoed previous legislative attempts to move the primary to August.

“Look, I don’t mind moving the primary. I’ve come to that,” Sununu told talk radio station WFEA early Tuesday. “I was always kind of 50-50 should we do this or not?”

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

