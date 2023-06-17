Gov. Chris Sununu says he’s leaning against running for a fifth term.
In an appearance on Boston’s WEEI radio Friday, Sununu said it was likely he’d be “out of here” in 18 months. But Sununu also indicated any final decision on a possible 2024 run would come later this summer.
“I haven’t firmly made the decision that I’m not going to run,” Sununu said. “I’m leaning not to doing it, but I’ll talk to the family about it and see what we do. But no one has ever been a five-term governor in New Hampshire. I’m not here to break records, but I could.”
Sununu noted he has children to put through college and said there are a lot of other opportunities for him — particularly in the private sector.
“We are crushing it in New Hampshire,” he said. “And I just believe this isn’t a career, it’s public service.”
Earlier this month, Sununu announced he would not seek the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, after spending several months publicly considering the idea. Sununu said he would instead work to prevent former president Donald Trump from winning the party’s nomination next year.
Sununu is tied with former Democratic governor John Lynch, who served four terms beginning in 2005, for the longest stint as the state’s chief executive.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.