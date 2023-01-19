After most New Hampshire mayors called for a better state response to the ongoing homelessness crisis, Gov. Chris Sununu, members of the Department of Health and Human Services, and select legislators will meet with city officials to discuss collaborative efforts.

“While the state plays a critical role in addressing this crisis, local communities share this responsibility and are also accountable for addressing the unique needs in their communities,” Sununu wrote in response to a group of eight mayors who wrote the governor on Jan. 3.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

