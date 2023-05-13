Advocates for transgender rights

Advocates for transgender rights demonstrate outside of New Hampshire’s legislative office building ahead of a 2021 hearing on a bill that would have allowed discrimination against transgender athletes in public schools. That bill did not pass.

 Mara Hoplamazian / N.H. Public Radio

Gov. Chris Sununu has joined 24 other Republican governors in signing a letter criticizing the Biden Administration’s plans to bar schools from categorically blocking transgender students from joining sports teams that align with their gender identity.

The Biden proposal, released last month, would change federal Title IX rules that outlaw sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs.

